Glamorous: SMP In Our Latest Style!

If you have thick or dense curly hair, then chances are high you've been asked by a hair stylist whether you would like to thin out your hair. For stylists not particularly familiar with textured or curly hair, pulling out the thinning shears may seem like the fastest and easiest solution. But curly and wavy hair doesn’t really respond to thinning the same way that straight hair does. I chatted with Aylah Mayim, lead stylist and curly hair specialist at Ceremony Salon in Carrboro, North Carolina about different thinning techniques for curly hair. If you’re considering thinning out your curly hair, here is what you should consider first.