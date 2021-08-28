Folks gathered Saturday for another Unity Walk against Gun Violence in Memphis

Memphis and Shelby County leaders and community members marched in another Unity Walk against Gun Violence Saturday.

The two-mile walk started at First Baptist Church-Broad and went through the Binghampton neighborhood.

Several walks have been held over the last several months.

The Shelby County District Attorney, MPD, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, First Baptist Church-Broad leaders, and people from all over the city joined in the walk.

"We put down political agendas, anything that would tend to separate us and we come together to say this is the city and county that we want to live in and this is the part of the state we can believe it can happen in positive ways,” said Keith Norman, Sr. Pastor at First Baptist Church-Broad.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations were also administered for people who wanted one at the walk.