Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney scores first Premier League goal in Bees draw at Villa Park

The sights and sounds of a full Villa park were beautiful to see. And I cannot even imagine being there to welcome the team out. The team was a bit different from last week’s disappointing season opener. Ollie Watkins is still out injured. Add Leon Bailey to the injured list after he picked up a hamstring injury and Dean Smith didn’t want to risk him even on the bench. Also Bertrand Traore is out. So a full potential attacking three miss the match.