Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney scores first Premier League goal in Bees draw at Villa Park

By Gerard Brand
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford remain unbeaten three games into their debut Premier League season after a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. Both sides scored early on in an entertaining and open first half; Ivan Toney got his first Premier League goal, lashing confidently into the top corner inside the box from a recycled corner (7), before club-record signing Emi Buendia got his first Villa goal with a curled finish from the edge of the box (13).

