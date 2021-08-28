Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) carted to locker room during Saturday's preseason game
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury during the first half of Saturday's game against the Washington Football Team. He had to be carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Expect more details on the severity of the injury to be made available later tonight or tomorrow. If Dobbins is forced to miss time, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could see additional opportunities in the Baltimore backfield.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0