Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) carted to locker room during Saturday's preseason game

By Zack Bussiere
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury during the first half of Saturday's game against the Washington Football Team. He had to be carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Expect more details on the severity of the injury to be made available later tonight or tomorrow. If Dobbins is forced to miss time, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could see additional opportunities in the Baltimore backfield.

NFLCBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Josh Allen looks to be in MVP form, Ravens backfield loses J.K. Dobbins

The NFL put a bow on the 2021 preseason this weekend and now all roads lead to the regular season. In the final slate of exhibitions games, it was curious to see how a number of teams handled their contests. Some clubs elected to use it as a traditional Week 3 of the preseason and gave the Week 1 starters some extended playing time similar to when there were four games each summer. Meanwhile, other teams opted to rest their top-tier players, treating it more as Week 4 of the preseason like we've seen in years past.
NFLNFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out vs. Washington after suffering knee injury

A key Baltimore Ravens starter suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. Running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The running back had his leg bent backward after catching a screen pass. He immediately grabbed his left knee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.K. Dobbins injured, carted off in NFL preseason game

Just when it looked like J.K. Dobbins was going to start to get more and more carries as the perceived top running back on the depth chart, his ability to get on the field with the Baltimore Ravens just hit a snag. Dobbins was injured in the last preseason game...
NFLSporting News

What J.K. Dobbins' knee injury means for Ravens, Gus Edwards, Todd Gurley and fantasy football owners

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn't put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins carted off field after injury

JK Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during the first series during Saturday’s Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale. While the extent of the injury is unclear, multiple reports came out saying the former Ohio State star was struggling to put weight on his leg and his teammates were huddling around the Ravens’ starter to show support.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

LANDOVER, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale Saturday at Washington. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Report reveals potential LCL damage for RB, Ravens seeking second opinion on knee

Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's preseason game and the damage could be more severe than initially expected, according to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo. Sunday afternoon, Garafolo took to Twitter and said, "There will be more evaluations in the coming days on his knee because sources say the MRI showed possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL. Not a huge deal if that's indeed the case, but a more involved recovery."
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will officially miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter confirmed the Ravens' fears Sunday after Dobbins was injured during Baltimore's preseason win over the Washington Football Team on Saturday. The second-year pro out of...
NFLnumberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

