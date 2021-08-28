Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) carted to locker room during Saturday's preseason game

The NFL put a bow on the 2021 preseason this weekend and now all roads lead to the regular season. In the final slate of exhibitions games, it was curious to see how a number of teams handled their contests. Some clubs elected to use it as a traditional Week 3 of the preseason and gave the Week 1 starters some extended playing time similar to when there were four games each summer. Meanwhile, other teams opted to rest their top-tier players, treating it more as Week 4 of the preseason like we've seen in years past.