Deonna Purrazzo Plans To Put Melina On The Shelf At NWA Empowerrr Tonight

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Wrestlezone, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her match with Melina at NWA Empowerrr tonight and her plans to put her on the shelf. Here are highlights:. On facing Melina tonight: “It’s exciting. Especially having someone like Melina, who’s been working with NWA quite a bit. That’s someone I grew up watching, I was inspired by [her]. Ahead of her time as far as wrestling before women’s wrestling was really a thing in WWE. So, it’s definitely exciting that I’m going to be able to have this match with her but the bigger gripe here is that my moments are squashed and I just don’t really appreciate it. At the end of the day, the mission is the same, I have to defend and retain my IMPACT Knockouts Championship, so Melina is just one more legend that I’m going to put on the shelf in the ‘Age Of The Virtuosa.’”

