Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Marvel Fans Remember Jack Kirby on 104th Birthday

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExactly 104 years ago today, the legendary Jack Kirby was born. On what would have been 104th birthday, fans of his work are gathering to pay tribute to the legendary comic creator some 26 years after his death. Born in 1917, Kirby landed his first comics work at just 19...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Happy Birthday#Newspapers#Comic Strips#Timely Comics#Modok#Inhumans#Dc#Cjwardart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Marvel's Birthday Tweet to Keanu Reeves Has Fans in Meltdown Mode

There are times when mistakes can be made, and other times when those mistakes are entirely intentional knowing the kind of response that will come on the back of it. One such occurrence seemed to happen this morning, when Marvel UK joined thousands of fans in wishing a certain Keanu Reeves a happy 57th birthday. That may not seem like a big deal, but what made it a little more conspicuous was that the post subsequently appeared to be deleted when fans began speculating on why Marvel would be specifically pulling out birthday wishes for someone that has - to date - had no connection to their movies, but has been wildly rumored to be heading their way in one of their upcoming offerings.
Entertainmentbookriot.com

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Jack Kirby’s Creations?

Jack Kirby is to American comic books as Stephen Sondheim is to musicals: he didn’t invent them, but they would be unrecognizable without his influence. If I asked you to name the first five Marvel superheroes that came to mind, I can virtually guarantee that at least — AT. LEAST. — three of them would be Kirby creations or co-creations. He was that prolific. And that’s not counting the lesser known but still incredible work he did for DC!
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fan Spots Spider-Man Homecoming Connection In No Way Home Trailer

One Marvel fan has spotted an unexpected connection between yesterday's Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and filmmaker Jon Watt's first Marvel installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming. And while most fans were preoccupied trying to figure out whether that might be Charlie Cox in the background of a shot or whether that really is Willem Dafoe cackling in the trailer, an unknown Redditor (it appears his account was deleted after posting the observation) discovered that the officer interrogating Peter Parker at police headquarters is from the Department of Damage Control, the same authorities who ran afoul of Michael Keaton's Vulture in the opening scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Punisher's Ben Barnes On Their Shared Birthday

Marvel fans are celebrating Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Netflix's The Punisher star Ben Barnes, today on their shared birthday of August 20th. Garfield is turning 38, while Barnes is turning 40, and it's clearly apparent from Twitter's trending topics that Marvel fans have not forgotten both actors' contribution to the legacy of Marvel movies. Both Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes are getting a lot of love today - whether it's fans posting clips of their various TV and movie roles, or people simply celebrating how good the two UK actors look as arrive at middle-age.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Defend The Eternals Ikaris Following Superman Comparisons

Marvel is set to introduce a variety of new characters during phase four but some of the more unknown to moviegoers are the Eternals who are set to debut in their titular film come November 5th. After the film’s teaser trailer failed to capture the intrigue of quite a portion...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Fans Debate the ABSOLUTE Worst Movie

Marvel Studios latest original series What If…? just dropped its latest alternate timeline in “What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?” and the return of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel (voiced by Alexandra Daniels) and while she only appeared on screen for a minute it seems to have triggered a wave of backlash against the character.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel's Timeless Will Be A One-Shot Like Incoming And Marvel #1000

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. Named after Timely Publications, the publisher of Marvel Comics #1 back in 1939. Timeless was reported as written by Marvel wunderkind Jed MacKay, behind the Infinite Destinies and Black Cat comics, now with a Kang The Conqueror mini-series that is rewriting his origin, with artists Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

This Classic Iron Spider Spider-Man Cosplay Is Stunning

A Marvel fan has created some stunning Spider-Man cosplay based on the classic "Iron Spider" suit from the comics. The Iron Spider suit made its now-milestone debut during Marvel's "Civil War" event of the mid-2000s; Peter Parker got the Iron Spider suit from Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) after taking the bold step of revealing his true identity to the public, as part of the stipulations of the Superhero Registration Act. As you can see below, cosplayers at CosPlayNay have done a fantastic job recreating the Iron Spider suit from the comings for a stunning homage photo shoot for this Spider-Man costume!
ComicsTVOvermind

Is The Illuminati Coming To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Take a look at the most popular superhero teams in Marvel Comics and you might not hear of The Illuminati. This isn’t your typical comic book team that bands together to fight some alien or supervillain threatening to destroy the world. In fact, it’s hardly an original team, since all of its members were already a part of a particular superhero team. Let’s take a look at the original lineup of the Illuminati, for instance. The most popular heavy-hitters are Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Professor Xavier. Those are characters that every Marvel fan knows, but the casual fans might not be too familiar with the other two original members, Namor and Black Bolt. Over the years, the Illuminati has had other members join their ranks, such as Amadeus Cho, Beast, and Black Panther, but with each member their purpose was always the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy