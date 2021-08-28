Marvel Fans Remember Jack Kirby on 104th Birthday

Take a look at the most popular superhero teams in Marvel Comics and you might not hear of The Illuminati. This isn’t your typical comic book team that bands together to fight some alien or supervillain threatening to destroy the world. In fact, it’s hardly an original team, since all of its members were already a part of a particular superhero team. Let’s take a look at the original lineup of the Illuminati, for instance. The most popular heavy-hitters are Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Professor Xavier. Those are characters that every Marvel fan knows, but the casual fans might not be too familiar with the other two original members, Namor and Black Bolt. Over the years, the Illuminati has had other members join their ranks, such as Amadeus Cho, Beast, and Black Panther, but with each member their purpose was always the same.