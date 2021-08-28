Millis and Nipmuc football programs show promise as they continue to build for future

MILLIS — The last time the Millis football team played, the Mohawks had a dramatic come-from-behind victory. "That gave us a lot of confidence," Millis senior wide receiver Braeden McPhee said of the 22-20 win over Norton in overtime on April 23. "We know what we can do. There were a lot of underclassmen that led that final drive last year, so we know we can have the chemistry and win games this year."