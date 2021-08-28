Cancel
Florida State

2 killed in crash involving tow truck on Florida’s Turnpike

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
FHP: Two killed in crash involving tow truck along Florida's Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men died and a child was hurt in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike Friday night in Lake County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. at mile marker 281 near Clermont, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a Ford pick up truck was traveling northbound when it struck a tow truck and its driver, who was attempting to help a disabled motorist.

Troopers said the the driver of the tow truck was outside of his truck, which was parked along the right shoulder of the Turnpike.

It’s not clear why the driver of the pickup truck traveled off the roadway; investigators said the parked tow truck’s lights were activated when the pickup collided with the wrecker.

The 34-year-old tow truck operator, of Orlando, was fatally struck near his vehicle.

Troopers reported that the pickup truck overturned, ejecting its driver and a child passenger.

FHP said the 51-year-old driver died at the crash scene; the girl, whose age wasn’t given, was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando in critical condition.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

