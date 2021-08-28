Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Inland Wakulla; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southwestern Jefferson and southern Leon Counties through 745 PM EDT At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of St. Marks, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St. Marks, Midway, Woodville, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Wakulla, Lake Bradford, Cody, Shadeville, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Wakulla Springs, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Eight Mile Pond, Medart and Tallahassee Mall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawfordville, FL
City
East Lake, FL
County
Wakulla County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Taylor County, FL
County
Leon County, FL
County
Jefferson County, FL
City
Woodville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Gadsden County, FL
City
Wakulla Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Florida State University#Coastal Jefferson#Inland Jefferson#Inland Wakulla#Midway#Tallahassee Comm College#Gaither Community Center#Tallahassee Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy