Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Inland Wakulla; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southwestern Jefferson and southern Leon Counties through 745 PM EDT At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of St. Marks, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St. Marks, Midway, Woodville, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Wakulla, Lake Bradford, Cody, Shadeville, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Wakulla Springs, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Eight Mile Pond, Medart and Tallahassee Mall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
