Harris County, TX

Teen ambushed by 3 or 4 other teenage boys, shot to death in north Harris County

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A teenager passed away Friday after deputies say three or four other teens in north Harris County shot him in what appears to be an ambush. Because the investigation is still active, officials were unable to give a whole lot of details, but Sgt. Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened a little before 10 p.m. That's when authorities were called to the 2000 block of Mosher a little before 10 p.m., where they found an unidentified man, 19, with at least one gunshot wound.

