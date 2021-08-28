The Library Life: Programs that count

CONROE, TX -- Due to the increasing number of local COVID-19 cases and after consulting with the Montgomery County Public Health officials, upcoming in-person programming planned for all Montgomery County Memorial Library System locations will be suspended until further notice. The safety of Library customers and staff has been and remains our top priority in delivering services. Unfortunately, current conditions have prompted reassessing conducting group activities at our facilities. There is a particular concern for younger participants for whom vaccinations have yet to be approved and where wearing masks and practicing social distancing are problematic. Library administrators will continue to monitor factors related to the coronavirus, including community transmissions, vaccination coverage, the occurrence of outbreaks, and the use of prevention strategies to determine when in-person programming can be reinstated. In the interim, Library events will continue to be presented virtually. MCMLS's virtual.