Junction City, KS

Ruth Sophia Marie Gfeller

jcpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Sophia Marie Baresel Gfeller, 102, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Chapman Valley Manor. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy McCall and Pastor Erik Graefe co-officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery at the corner of Dietrich and St. John's Road. Mrs. Gfeller will lie in state 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church 630 S. Eisenhower Dr. Junction City, KS 66441; Zion United Church of Christ 1811 McFarland Road Junction City, KS 66441 or to Chapman Valley Manor P.O. Box 219 Chapman, KS 67431. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral.

jcpost.com

Junction City, KS
Obituaries
