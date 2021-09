Ballad Health officials announced that twenty members of the U.S. National Guard are now assisting with COVID-19 operations in our region. This group is made up of both clinical and non-clinical guard personnel from the U.S. Air Force and Army. Ballad says that as of August 22nd, there are 237 positive COVID-19 patients currently admitted to their hospitals. They go on to say six of these are children, and four of these children are in the pediatric intensive care unit. This is the highest number of pediatric inpatients with COVID-19 that Niswonger Children’s Hospital has had within one day. Read more here.