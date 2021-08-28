Newcastle 2-2 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse fires dramatic 96th minute penalty to equalise after Allan Saint Maximin had put Magpies ahead in injury-time

James Ward-Prowse snatched a point with a last-gasp penalty as Southampton twice came from behind to draw at Newcastle and keep the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce The Saints skipper struck to make it 2-2 six minutes into stoppage time after the Magpies found themselves on the wrong end of a VAR decision for the third successive Premier League game.It was no more than the visitors deserved after out-playing and out-thinking their hosts for much of a contest they probably should have won at a canter, but found themselves chasing after Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin had struck either...