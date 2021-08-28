Newcastle 2-2 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse fires dramatic 96th minute penalty to equalise after Allan Saint Maximin had put Magpies ahead in injury-time
Southampton stole a point from the jaws of defeat on Saturday, with James Ward-Prowse scoring a 96th minute penalty to snatch a point at St James'. Neither side have a victory after three Premier League games this season. A draw handed Newcastle their first point of the season, but they won't be satisfied with that having lead deep into injury-time.www.chatsports.com
