When it come to potting plants, many of us wonder whether or not we've got the green thumb to keep them happy. So, for those of you who are questioning, consider succulents — they are easy to care for and thrive both indoors and out. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so you can get creative with how and where you arrange them, no matter the size of your space. Here are 11 truly artful succulent arrangements we saw on Instagram that have us heading to the nursery pronto.