Our Flourless Chocolate Cake is an elegant, simple dessert! Rich and decadent, yet light and smooth. A chocolate lover’s dream!. This Flourless Chocolate Cake recipe is by far the easiest version of a flourless cake I have ever made, but it tastes just as delectable and divine as more difficult recipes. The fudgy cake is topped with a silky smooth chocolate ganache that is sinfully sweet, yet light enough to not weigh you down or make you feel too stuffed. Just a delicious way to end a beautiful meal. If you have a gluten allergy, you are really going to love having this flourless chocolate cake recipe on hand!