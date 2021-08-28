Body of Portland woman found at Rooster Rock State Park

Police investigate death of 21-year-old Stephanie Celeste Jones; Troutdale closes museums

An investigation continues to swirl around the body of a 21-year-old woman who was found at Rooster Rock State Park earlier this month.

On Friday, Aug. 13, emergency personnel responded to reports of human remains found at the park in the Columbia River Gorge. Investigators announced Thursday, Aug. 26, that the body was that of Stephanie Celeste Jones of Portland.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.