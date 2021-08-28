Cancel
Portland, OR

Body of Portland woman found at Rooster Rock State Park

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago
An investigation continues to swirl around the body of a 21-year-old woman who was found at Rooster Rock State Park earlier this month.

On Friday, Aug. 13, emergency personnel responded to reports of human remains found at the park in the Columbia River Gorge. Investigators announced Thursday, Aug. 26, that the body was that of Stephanie Celeste Jones of Portland.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

