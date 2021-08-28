The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art Gets Surreal
Showcasing 3-D Art by Louis Markoya Former Protégé of Master Surrealist Salvador Dalí. The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art gets surreal with the 3-D art of Louis Markoya, former protégé of Salvador Dali. The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art (LRMA) is proud to present Louis Markoya: A Deeper Understanding, on view August 28, 2021, through February 6, 2022. As a former protégé of master surrealist Salvador Dalí, Louis Markoya is a multi-media artist and engineer who is bringing modern technology into classical art. Markoya merges the tradition of oil painting with fractal geometry, mathematics, and 3-D holographic technology to depict human thought and emotion. Featuring more than 70 oil paintings, sculptures and interactive lenticular prints, this retrospective exhibition dives deep into Markoya’s fascinating cerebral world.destinationtampabay.com
