The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art Gets Surreal

Crime and cinema go hand-in-hand, but in real life, art heists are much less romantic than the version we've seen on the big screen. In the early morning hours of March 18th, 1990, thieves, dressed as police officers enter the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. They tie up the guards, and over the course of 81 minutes manage to abscond with 13 works of art valued at half a billion dollars. The museum offered a $10 million reward for any information that could lead to the safe return of the stolen works. Some 31-years later, there is still no sign of the works and the FBI’s investigation remains open. To this day, the empty frames of the stolen works hang at the Gardner Museum.