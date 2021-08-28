Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art Gets Surreal

destinationtampabay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowcasing 3-D Art by Louis Markoya Former Protégé of Master Surrealist Salvador Dalí. The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art gets surreal with the 3-D art of Louis Markoya, former protégé of Salvador Dali. The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art (LRMA) is proud to present Louis Markoya: A Deeper Understanding, on view August 28, 2021, through February 6, 2022. As a former protégé of master surrealist Salvador Dalí, Louis Markoya is a multi-media artist and engineer who is bringing modern technology into classical art. Markoya merges the tradition of oil painting with fractal geometry, mathematics, and 3-D holographic technology to depict human thought and emotion. Featuring more than 70 oil paintings, sculptures and interactive lenticular prints, this retrospective exhibition dives deep into Markoya’s fascinating cerebral world.

destinationtampabay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Marc Chagall
Person
Salvador Dali
Person
Fernand Léger
Person
Pablo Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Art World#Lrma#Renaissance#St Petersburg College#Innovatio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Davidson County, TNNashville Parent

Frist Art Museum Announces 2022 Schedule

The Frist Art Museum has officially unveiled its upcoming 2022 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami Collection, an exhibition of fifty artists that explores the diverse cultural and political landscapes of Cuba and its diaspora. Light, Space, Surface: Southern California Art from LACMA’s Collection is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and installations by artists of the American Light and Space movement, including Robert Irwin, Helen Pashgian, and James Turrell. Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles presents rarely seen Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and Persian costumes and textiles that will take guests on a journey across continents, and through time, from the 1500s to today.
Museumsroslyn-news.com

Museum To Hold Star-Studded Benefit Art Auction

More than 100 important works of art will be on the auction block Sept. 1-17 including a rare Salvador Dali portfolio as well as pieces by Sam Francis, Hunt Slonem, Takashi Murakami, Christo, Roy Lichtenstein, Larry Rivers, Yoshitomo Nara, Doug Argue, Ben Schonzeit, Barbara Ernst Prey, Susan Cushing, Helen Frankenthaler and many others. The art, which goes on view online Sept. 1 and can be viewed live starting Sept. 7 at the Museum’s Manes Center, is drawn from the Museum’s own collection as well as donations from some of the internationally renowned contemporary artists who have shown at the Museum during its 30-year history. Buyers can register online beginning Sept. 1 at ncma.betterworld.org/auctions/nassau-county-museum-art-benefit.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

The Gibbes Museum of Art to Welcome Two New Visiting Artists

The Gibbes Museum of Art will welcome two new artists in residence as part of their Visiting Artist series on August 30th. Marina Savashynskaya Dunbar (right) and Alexandria Dickerson are Charleston-based artists who will be working in the studio at the Gibbes from August 30th to October 10th, 2021. The Visiting Artist Series is a program that highlights artists from South Carolina whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South by providing them with a workspace and platform to showcase their art.
Museumslincolnjournal.com

Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Museum of Free Art Inspires Creations

Every morning, Rilla Alexander goes on a run through South Pasadena that takes her down Mission Street. One day, a wooden box with a glass pane broke up the usual scenery. The display, roughly the size of a breadbox, housed miniature artwork. Looking at the artwork were figurines of people, scattered about. Alexander was looking at the Museum of Free Art, a miniature museum conceived by South Pasadena resident Jessika Fairbanks.
Laguna Beach, CAartandcakela.com

Matthew Rolston at Laguna Art Museum

Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits. If art is a metaphor for life, this photographic display is an exploration of humanity’s creative energy, along with the search for meaning and identity. Or as Nigel Spivey, a classical scholar, explains in this exhibition’s catalog, “’Art People’ advances a statement about our identity as human beings: how we define ourselves as creatures who are creative, and as individuals whose individuality is part of that creative power.”
Maryland Statetalbotspy.org

Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama. Through October 4, 2021. First Friday Reception:...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Works by two Atlanta artists take digital road to Metropolitan Museum of Art

For Atlanta artists Julie Torres and Dawn Williams Boyd, the coronavirus was a very good thing. The 2020 shutdown forced art galleries to close and shift artists’ work online, which is how each of them now has an artwork in the permanent collection of New York City’s prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art. The museum has acquired Boyd’s woven work “Sankofa” and Torres’ “Super Diva,” a screenprint portrait of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

Venice VR returns to the Portland Art Museum

Following the success of the 2020 edition of the Portland Art Museum’s “Venice VR Expanded” exhibition, the museum will be hosting the 2021 edition of the festival from Sept. 1–19 in partnership with the Northwest Film Center and the Venice Biennale (also known as La Biennale di Venezia). The Biennale...
Museumscreativeloafing.com

Zuckerman Museum of Art: The Labor of Remembrance

The Labor of Remembrance: Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois (Aug. 28-Dec. 11) — Louise Bourgeois calls upon both subtle and obvious metaphors associated with textiles within her work: the spider, the needle, clothing, and flax. The careful presentation of a select grouping of her works in association with those comprising This Mortal Coil further establishes the relationship of craft with contemporary artistic practice.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

The Gibbes Museum of Art September Roundup

This September, The Gibbes Museum of Art is opening a new special exhibition, Light Effects: The French Impressionists. Along with the exhibit, the Gibbes will hold related virtual and in-person programs. See details below for Light Effects and other programming happening this September. New Special Exhibition and related programming:. Light...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Dallas Museum of Art Debuts Three Contemporary Art Exhibitions This September

Next month, the Dallas Museum of Art will present three contemporary art exhibitions. September 14 brings two premieres: “Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia” and “Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino.” Those will be followed on September 26 by “What Could Be Has Not Yet,” an exhibition by the New York artist Naudline Pierre.
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Listen to Your Art at the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 17. Zoe Spiliotis will discuss the life and work of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. The lecture will be conducted through Zoom and is accessible with the following link and password: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86331165517, password: 337908. Hilma af...
Bridgeport, CTstamfordplus.com

Housatonic Museum of Art Reopens With Big Art Bash 2021

BRIDGEPORT, CT – On Thursday, September 2, the Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) will reopen the Burt Chernow Galleries and the Museum with a grand collective exhibition: Big Art Bash 2021. The wide-ranging group show will feature FOUR exhibits of work by Jon Schueler, Jongil Ma, Eric Chiang and an...
Boston, MAwuga.org

Georgia Museum of Art - The Crime of Art Exhibit

Crime and cinema go hand-in-hand, but in real life, art heists are much less romantic than the version we've seen on the big screen. In the early morning hours of March 18th, 1990, thieves, dressed as police officers enter the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. They tie up the guards, and over the course of 81 minutes manage to abscond with 13 works of art valued at half a billion dollars. The museum offered a $10 million reward for any information that could lead to the safe return of the stolen works. Some 31-years later, there is still no sign of the works and the FBI’s investigation remains open. To this day, the empty frames of the stolen works hang at the Gardner Museum.
Museumslmgfl.com

Frost Art Museum to Feature Socially Engaged Pieces

’s Flor500 and Four Elements will now be featured in the permanent collection of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. . The display will feature a complete documentation of the project, including illustrations, essays and the research used to create Flor500’s formation. Know for his environmentally-oriented artwork, the museum’s...
Visual Artseehafernews.com

Art Forward: Expert Artisans Featured in Rahr-West Art Museum Exhibit

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum. Patrick Burke and Randy Sahli, two of the makers featured in the Manitowoc Cabinet exhibit are somewhat hesitant to refer to themselves as artists and prefer the term artisan. The word artisan is often overused in consumer culture, but to be frank, Burke and Sahli are expert craftspeople. Historically the line is blurry between art and craft and they both are more interested in function than aesthetics, though one might not make that distinction looking at their creations. Burke and Sahli earned their expertise through hard, dedicated work in apprentice programs rather than taking the university path. Their education focused on the application of skill and precision, as well as intense research on aesthetics, art history, and contemporary trends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy