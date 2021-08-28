Kids, Soda, and Obesity

There's nothing quite as American as a hamburger, side of fries, and an ice-cold soda. While some regions of the country call it "pop" or "coke," the calorie content is all the same. Generally speaking, this type of carbonated beverage isn't ideal for a healthy, balanced diet. And if you're trying to lose or maintain weight, soda often has the opposite impact on your waistline. In fact, soda drinks are the source of several serious health issues due to the sugar content, according to Dr. Kathleen Winston, the dean at the College of Nursing for the University of Phoenix. Not only do these beverages have unnatural substances, but they don't offer any minerals, fiber, or vitamins. Truly, they're only empty calories that pack on the pounds—especially if you regularly partake in any of these worst soda habits.