2021 BMW Championship leaderboard breakdown: Co-leaders DeChambeau, Cantlay eye key win in FedEx Cup Playoffs

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.