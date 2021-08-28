Cancel
2021 BMW Championship leaderboard breakdown: Co-leaders DeChambeau, Cantlay eye key win in FedEx Cup Playoffs

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looked for a while like Bryson DeChambeau was going to run away with the 2021 BMW Championship on Saturday afternoon at Caves Valley Golf Club, but his cruise control at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event got flipped off as soon as he started the second nine. DeChambeau finished with a 5-under 67 and is joined in a tie for first by Patrick Cantlay, who shot a 6-under 66 to match DeChambeau at 21 under for the week.

