Minnesota Vikings Lose Preseason Finale at Kansas City Chiefs

Everson Griffen signed with the Minnesota Vikings to start the week, and the team may not be quite done with adding new free agents. On Wednesday, the franchise waived offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and kicker Riley Patterson. That whittles the roster below its usual body count for this time of year, so another player could possibly join the team any day. The Vikings own about $13 million in cap space as of August 26th, a sizable figure compared to previous years at this time under head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Ordinarily, Minnesota is down to pennies in late August.