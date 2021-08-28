Cancel
Minnesota Vikings Lose Preseason Finale at Kansas City Chiefs

By Learfield Wire Services
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Minnesota Vikings finish the preseason 0-and-3 following a 28-25 loss Friday night at the Kansas City Chiefs. Kirk Cousins completed five-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards and no touchdowns. Rookie QB Kellen Mond went 16-for-24 for 196 yards and an interception. Running back A-J Rose scored a pair of rushing T-Ds and cornerback Parry Nickerson returned an interception for a touchdown. Chiefs Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes went eight-for-nine for 117 yards and two scores. The Vikes open the regular season September 12th at the Cincinnati Bengals.

