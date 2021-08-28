Arkansas Farm Bureau seeks input for broadband survey
Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) is requesting Arkansans complete an anonymous three-question survey to collect information on the state’s broadband and cellular networks. ArFB is seeking input from across the state, no matter the current quality of connectivity or access. The survey asks for a zip code, download speed and upload speed. The survey includes instructions for completing the speed test and can be completed at bit.ly/connectarkansas.www.paragoulddailypress.com
