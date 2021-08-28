Cancel
New Kent County, VA

7893 Uplands Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penwell is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry, as well as a flex room that’s ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens onto a spacious living room, perfect for the entertainer. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room and a loft area on the second level. This designs offer a finished rec room - perfect for movie or game nights with the family! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package.

