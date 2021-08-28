'It spoils the game... I would have liked a longer VAR check': Thomas Tuchel admits Reece James's Anfield red card was 'maybe' correct while heaping praise on his resilient Chelsea

For those who wonder whether Anthony Taylor has it in himself to stop becoming the beacon of attention in every Chelsea match he referees, today’s match against Liverpool shows that he will not leave the stage no matter what. In a defensive scramble in Chelsea’s penalty box Reece James manages a goal-line clearance with his thigh. However Liverpool and the referee saw the defender’s attempt and reaction as a handball to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity, the latter convinced of it after a one-second VAR check.