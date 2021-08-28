Cancel
Premier League

'It spoils the game... I would have liked a longer VAR check': Thomas Tuchel admits Reece James's Anfield red card was 'maybe' correct while heaping praise on his resilient Chelsea

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel bemoaned the VAR decision that he claimed spoilt Chelsea’s showdown with Liverpool – but still came away from Anfield with his spirits soaring. Chelsea did nothing to dissuade the idea that they are potential Premier League champions after grinding out a 1-1 draw on Merseyside, a result that had even more merit as they played for 45 minutes with 10-men.

Thomas Tuchel
#Liverpool#Var
