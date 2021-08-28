Bridgeport woman comes forward about attack in July by man arrested on rape charges Thursday

Following the attack of a 21-year-old woman on Thursday, another woman says she has met with police and identified Herbert as the man who allegedly attacked her back in July in a home invasion.

He forced her onto the floor of her home in the North End at gunpoint. Then, he ran away a short time later.

The second victim said she worked hard to keep her attacker calm because she was in fear for her life.

She says a surveillance video shows Herbert walking by a house in the same area, also back in July.

Authorities say they have charged Tyrek Herbert with first-degree sexual assault.

Bridgeport Police stepped up patrols in the North End Saturday following the alleged sexual assault.

Bridgeport officials told News 12 Connecticut that they have increased their police presence around Jewett Avenue.

Bridgeport Police suspect there is a possible link between home invasion and sexual assault cases.

Hebert's bond is set at $2 million.

News 12 will continue to share updates and provide more information on the case.