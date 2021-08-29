Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland woman runs over, kills man in Fred Meyer parking lot, police say

KGW
 6 days ago

Police said a woman intentionally ran over and killed a person Friday night in the Fred Meyer parking lot off North Lombard Street and Ida Avenue in North Portland.

Tera Harris, 49, was booked at the Multnomah County jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, both with domestic violence enhancements.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers responded to the store at 8:54 p.m. and found the man pinned under a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name won't be released until the family is notified.

PPB homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. No details about the incident were immediately released, but Harris' charges indicate Harris and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0433. Reference case number 21-238961.

