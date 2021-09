As the longest-serving member of Napalm Death and one of its chief songwriters – including on 2020’s superb Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism – Shane Embury has often proved to be the mastermind behind the godfathers of grindcore. Outside his main gig, though, Embury has teamed up with a litany of stellar stars and local legends to explore everything from psychedelic post-metal to industrial noise, lending an inimitable sense of expansive extremity to his many projects. We spoke to the Midlands maverick to nail down 10 that stand out as personal highlights in a three-decade plus career.