PokerNews is known throughout the world for our industry-leading live updates for both live and online events. In fact, right now we're offering various updates right here. Over the years, we’ve captured memorable hands, many of which have become a part of poker history. In this new column, we will bring you some of the biggest hands of the week as reported in the PokerNews Live Updates. This week, we're featuring five of the biggest and most interesting hands as reported during the PokerStars World Championship of Online Poker 2021 series.