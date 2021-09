CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Chester County Toys for Tots is ramping up for the 2021 giving season by hosting their inaugural Charity Golf Tournament. The event will be hosted on Monday, October 18th at the Whitford County Club in Exton, and is designed to raise funds for the program. Last year Chester County Toys for Tots brought the joy of Christmas to over 10,000 less fortunate children in Chester and Montgomery Counties.