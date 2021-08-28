Cancel
New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans’ preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19. A pair of coaches and another player also have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows. The Titans announced special teams coach Craig Aukerman is back after missing a couple practices under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss Saturday night’s preseason finale with Chicago because of virus protocols. Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A total of 12 players and coaches have been on the reserve list or in league protocols.

kion546.com

