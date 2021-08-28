Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Bardet wins Vuelta’s 14th stage, Eiking limits the damage

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICO VILLUERCAS, Spain (AP) — Romain Bardet has won the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Bardet is a three-time stage winner at the Tour de France. This was his first win at the Spanish race and the Frenchmen’s first at a Grand Tour since 2017. Odd Christian Eiking did well to limit the damage to his overall lead. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic was able to reduce the advantage of surprise leader Eiking by a few seconds. Eiking leads Guillaume Martin by 54 seconds. Roglic is 1:36 behind. The race stays in the western mountains on Sunday.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Martin
Person
Romain Bardet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tour De France#Ap#Spanish#Frenchmen#Roglic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Damiano Caruso wins 2021 La Vuelta a Espana Stage 9

Damiano Caruso won 2021 La Vuelta a Espana Stage 9 in a massive effort that saw an overhaul in the overall race standings on August 22. Damiano Caruso won Stage 9 at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana after a remarkable effort that saw him maintain a lead that blew out at times to around five minutes over the peloton.
CyclingThe Guardian

Romain Bardet of Team DSM climbs to stage 14 victory at Vuelta a España

Team DSM’s Romain Bardet won stage 14 of the Vuelta a España atop Pico Villuercas with a commanding performance, enjoying a cathartic victory after a crash on stage three which put him out of contention in the general classification. Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux) retained the overall lead but the...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Miguel Ángel López soars to stage 18 victory on monstrous Altu d'El Gamoniteiru at Vuelta a España

Miguel Ángel López took stage 19 victory on the Altu d'El Gamoniteiru at the Vuelta a España as race leader Primož Roglič gained time on everyone else yet again. López (Movistar) went clear on the final climb with around 6km to go with some of the race's hardest gradients still to come. He immediately gapped the group of favourites from which he attacked, catching and dropping lone leader David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates).
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 20 – Live coverage

Preview: The Vuelta a España meets Liège-Bastogne-Liège?. 1 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:21:50. 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23. 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26. 9 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious. 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50. General classification after stage 20. 1 Primoz...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España: Clément Champoussin wins stage 20

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) claimed the biggest victory of his career on a dramatic penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España, which saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) tumble off the overall podium and storm out of the race entirely. Champoussin was part of a large breakaway that built a lead...
Cyclingkion546.com

Senechal wins Vuelta’s 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

VILLANUEVA DE LA SERENA, Spain (AP) — Florian Senechal has outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Odd Christian Eiking kept the overall lead. Senechal beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain. The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back. Eiking kept his gap of nearly one minute over Frenchman Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall and is almost two minutes off the lead.
Cyclingthehighlandsun.com

Aussie Michael Storer wins brutal Vuelta a España stage

Australian rider Michael Storer has secured the biggest victory of his career, winning a punishing seventh stage of the Vuelta a España by sprinting away on the final uphill kilometre to Balcón de Alicante. Primož Roglič retained the overall race lead after a tough examination over the race’s most serious...
CyclingThe Guardian

Sénéchal sprints to ‘crazy’ Vuelta stage win after teammate Jakobsen’s flat tyre

Florian Sénéchal sprinted to an unlikely maiden Grand Tour stage victory in stage 13 of the Vuelta a España on Friday as Odd Christian Eiking stayed in the red jersey. The Frenchman, traditionally a one-day classics specialist, was working with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to set up Fabio Jakobsen for the sprint finish, but the Dutchman suffered a flat tyre and urged Sénéchal to push for the win instead.
CyclingThe Guardian

Primoz Roglic claims stage 11 of Vuelta to close gap on Odd Christian Eiking

Primoz Roglic claimed victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España. The Jumbo-Visma rider and defending champion, who surrendered the leader’s red jersey on Tuesday after crashing, produced an emphatic attack on the final steep ramps of the 133.6km stage from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén. Odd Christian Eiking...
CyclingNBC Sports

Cort Nielsen bags another win, Eiking keeps Vuelta lead

CORDOBA, Spain — Magnus Cort Nielsen earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route and stayed ahead of Andrea Gagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length.

Comments / 0

Community Policy