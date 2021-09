COACH Mike Bloomgren (7-23 in three seasons at Rice) KEY PLAYERS RB Khalan Griffin, WR Austin Trammell, LB Antonio Montero, DT De'Braylon Carroll. OUTLOOK Rice was limited to five games -- all against Conference USA opponents -- last season because of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Owls got a notable victory when they beat No. 15 Marshall 20-0 on the road. It was Rice's first victory over a nationally ranked team since 1997 when the Owls beat No. 21 BYU 27-14. With 17 starters returning, Rice doesn't figure to be a pushover for Arkansas in the old Southwest Conference foes' first meeting since 1991. The Razorbacks won that game 20-0 in Little Rock. Defense is the Owls' strength -- they had five interceptions when they beat Marshall and held the Thundering Herd to 245 yards in total offense.