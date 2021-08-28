No.10 Brunswick High School trounces McIntosh County 42-0

In their first road game of the season, the Pirates (2-0) were able to make the most of their Class A-Public opponent on Friday night.

Brunswick High was able to jump out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter thanks to the dynamic duo of Chuckobee Hill and Ree Simmons, and it rode the momentum to a 42-0 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

Hill and Simmons blitzed their way through the Buccaneer defense and into the open field towards the end zone. At the half, the two had combined for 127 of the team’s 129 rushing yards.

However, McIntosh County Academy (0-1-1) was able to keep fighting through the end of the first half.

With seven minutes to go until halftime, the Buccaneers marched down the field and inside the red zone thanks to the trio of JaReese Campbell, Austin Crosby and Deondray Bacon.

But once the Buccaneers reached the red zone, the Brunswick defense flipped a switch and made sure they held McIntosh scoreless.

Outside linebacker Lionel Twitty could be heard yelling to his defense to maintain the shutout.

They did just that as linebacker Devin Smith sacked quarterback Will Philmore for a loss of 12 yards and pushed the Buccaneers further from the end zone.

Brunswick’s defense would hold true to form and force a turnover on downs.

“We played pretty tough in the first half,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “The speed of the game is what we are looking for. It’s going to help us when we go into single a ball. Having to play at that tempo we just ran out of gas tonight after halftime.”

With two seconds left in the half, Brunswick quarterback Jeffrey Waye had his deep ball picked off by Monte Stokes.

In the second half, a new offense showed up for the Pirates.

“We had some rust in the first half, we had some things that we needed to get right,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “We made a couple of adjustments and it worked in our favor, we were just out of rhythm in the first half. Defensively played well the entire game. Offensively we were just out of rhythm. We had the two quick scores and then we were just out of sync, out of rhythm. Once we found the rhythm, it was all she wrote.”

That was certainly the case for the 10th-ranked Pirates on Friday as they added four touchdowns in the second half.

Hill and Simmons would each find the end zone again in the second half. Hill finished the game with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Simmons would rush for 82 yards and two scores.

The return of Waye at quarterback seemed to be the thing that Brunswick’s offense needed. Everyone knows about thunder and lightning, but now a passing game has been added into the mix.

“It was good,” Pender said of his quarterback’s play. “I got a lot of confidence in all my guys. Sutton (Ellis) was struggling a little bit and Jeffrey was back. I wanted to put him in and he was making some throws and he felt a little comfortable. He still made some mistakes but he was the hotter hand so I went with him.”

Waye had two beautiful throws that lead to touchdowns and ultimately added to a fantastic all-around performance by the Pirates.

With his first touchdown, Waye connected with running back Pat Leggett for the 45-yard score. Leggett beat his man and the safety, and Waye threw the ball to lead Leggett towards the end zone.

His second touchdown throw was to wide receiver J’Maun Weldon over the middle on a third-down play for the 40-yard score, with under thirty seconds left in the third quarter.

The Pirates finished the game with over 340 yards of total offense and 255 of those coming on the ground thanks to the stellar rushing attack.

McIntosh County will be on their first bye week of the season next week.

Coach Bradley Warren told his team in the postgame huddle to take a couple of days off and then they will get back to work.

“We will start playing our Single A schedule,” Warren said. “Working on opponents that we face with our same depth and same size.”

The Pirates will also be off next week and Coach Pender knows his team will continue to stay focused even after the 42-0 win.

“This is a game we should have won but it’s against a tough opponent,” Pender said. McIntosh is a tough opponent and they work hard, they play hard. You are going to see that in their record, their record is going to be good. You saw what they did just a week ago. They worked hard but they just ran out of gas, that’s all it was. And we started executing,”

“We are a good football team we just got to continue to improve, we can’t be satisfied with where we are at. We are trying to turn our program from a winning program to a championship program. And to do that you have to get better. You have to keep working on the little things, we made plenty of mistakes tonight too that we can fix. We got to figure out what those mistakes are, look at them and get them correct. We did a lot of good adjustments at halftime. Fixed some mistakes we were making earlier but we can be a good team, we just got to keep improving.”