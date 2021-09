Japan‘s hospitals are turning away thousands of Covid patients as the country battles an unprecedented spike in the number of disease cases.The Tokyo metropolitan government appealed to hospitals last week to accept more patients, as more than 118,000 people who contracted the virus are reportedly at home, waiting to receive medical care, reported the Associated Press.Hospitals have been admitting only critical cases, including those suffering from pneumonia and those who need ventilation.Ambulance teams have been struggling to get suspected coronavirus-infected patients accepted to hospitals, a situation that has now become familiar to several countries in southeast Asia.The unprecedented rise in...