The Toronto Maple Leafs are as unpredictable as they come unless we are only talking about playoff success. Regardless of going nearly two decades without a playoff series win, the 2021-22 roster is lining itself up for success, and from management down to the team’s best player, the Leafs are ready to take the next step. Let’s have a little fun with this one and highlight a few of my predictions for the 2021-22 season.