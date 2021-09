SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the end of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Aug. 15, South Dakota has reported 3,412 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new hospitalizations. The South Dakota Department of Health says COVID-19 cases continue to be contact-traced and health officials are keeping track of all the cases associated with the Sturgis Rally. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli has previously told KELOLAND News the public report won’t be released until the department can “ensure the accuracy of such case reporting.”