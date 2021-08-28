Cancel
Restaurants

Nana’s… a Destination Doughnut

By Gregory Stroud
ctexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been twenty years, at least, since I’ve had a doughnut as good as the cinnamon sugar sourdough at Nana’s Bakery & Pizza in Mystic. Made to order and served still too hot to eat in cinnamon sugar, chocolate, cardamom-Espresso or cacio e pepe, it might be the perfect way to spend a Sunday morning in Connecticut now that the tourist crowds have slackened off. The 32 Williams St. waterfront location opens at 7 a.m., except on Wednesdays — I wouldn’t blame you if you left off here and just drove over and tried one.

