Turner Leads Virginia in Sweep Over Hofstra
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Shannon Wells secured her first victory as Virginia volleyball head coach on Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers (1-1) swept Hofstra (1-1), 25-16, 25-14, 25-22, at Xfinity Center Pavilion. Virginia was stout from behind the service line, finishing Saturday’s first-of-two contests with 10 service aces, including five from outside hitter Grace Turner. Turner also posted a match-high 11 kills along with five digs and two blocks, while hitting .222.virginiasports.com
