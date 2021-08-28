Foods to Eat When You're Pregnant

A little late-night snacking never hurt anyone, eh? That bowl of cereal with icy cold milk can really taste extra good when eaten standing alone in your kitchen right before lights out. Or perhaps you're a two-heaping-bites-of-leftovers-right-before-your-head-hits-the-pillow type of person? According to Healthline, eating before bedtime is a controversial subject between experts. Some believe that it will lead to weight gain, since your metabolism starts to naturally downshift before bedtime. Others believe a light nighttime snack can be exactly what is needed for a more sound and undisturbed sleep. If you have ever tried to fall asleep with an empty rumbling belly, then you likely are going to side with the latter.