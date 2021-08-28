The Calculations Every Family Needs To Run Before Borrowing For College

If you’ve got several children heading to college, it’s time to get serious about your strategy to pay for all of it — not just the first year or two. Many families go into borrowing for their first child’s college education without considering exactly how they’re going to pay for future years, or for younger siblings. There’s no question that the first college bill is stressful, and it’s normal—and totally understandable—to get laser-focused on how you’re going to pay for it.