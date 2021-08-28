Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster projection: Preseason Finale
The third week of preseason is here as the Falcons will face the Browns Sunday night in the team’s finale before the final 53-man rosters are constructed. There are still roster battles taking place up and down the depth chart — backup quarterback, fourth running back, fifth wide receiver, starting left guard, fourth linebacker, and sixth cornerback. The final cutdown will come sometime before next Tuesday’s 4:00 pm deadline. This is my third and final 53-man roster projection for the Falcons:www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0