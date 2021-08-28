Cancel
Watch: The Dirty Birds | The History of the Atlanta Falcons, Part 4

Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing to know about the Falcons is that they defy expectations at every turn. After the circus of the early-to-mid 1990s, they’d completely bottomed out and cleaned house. Now they found themselves with a head coach in his last stop before retirement, a running back who’d nearly went undrafted, and a journeyman quarterback who had never even appeared in a playoff game. What better time to make a Super Bowl run? This is part four of a seven-part series. Written and hosted by Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein Directed by Jon Bois Produced by Alex Rubenstein Additional contributions by Joe Ali Rights specialist Lindley Sico Secret Base executive producer Will Buikema Secret Base managing editor Ryan Nanni Corrections: 11:00 – This is addressed in the video itself, but it’s such a crucial error that it bears additional mention here. That player who was selected with pick number 196 and rushed for 2,008 receiving yards did so in this very season, 1998. He was Terrell Davis, who, of course, the Falcons met in the Super Bowl. We don’t acknowledge him in the voiceover script because we planned on revealing him in a segment that we later decided to cut. 11:05 – Same story here: we were going to switch this out with a new chart after the Terrell Davis reveal that never happens. In fact, it’s Terrell Davis, who took the ball 481 times in 1997, who beats out Jamal Anderson’s all-time carries record by one. 26:00 – “Percentages percentage”? Good work, Jon. 47:05 – The Y-axis labels are misplaced here. The top vertical gridline represents .900.

