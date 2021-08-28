Cancel
Can Cordarrelle Patterson withstand a full season as the change-of-pace RB behind Mike Davis?

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the offseason, it was clear Mike Davis would be in a rotational role at the very least. There could’ve been another free agent or a prospect in the draft brought in to compete for the starting running back role, but things have shifted as we fast forward to right now. Davis is in line to receive more carries than he has his entire career because the Falcons chose not to address the position outside of Cordarrelle Patterson. All signs point to Davis being the bell cow back, but I wouldn’t be so sure to write off Patterson, who could also notch a career-high in carries as the complimentary back in Arthur Smith’s offense.

