(BPT) - Wildfires are already impacting communities in the Western and Southwestern United States and the fall winds ahead will only threaten to push fires into more populated areas. Wildfires spread in hot, dry and windy conditions, with homes often ignited by embers blown far ahead of the fire-front. Continuing maintenance and reducing fuels, especially in dense suburban communities, is one way homeowners can have an impact on fire conditions. The upcoming Labor Day weekend is the ideal time to improve your home’s wildfire preparedness including the landscaping around your home.