Rockmart, GA

Waits, Linda

Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Linda Dianne Austin Waits, age 79 of Rockmart passed away August 27, 2021. Mrs. Waits was born July 31, 1942 in Acworth, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Rodgers Austin and the late Bertha Mae Pitner Austin. She was the youngest of eleven (11) children. She was also preceded in death by sisters; Helen Scroggs, Asenath Payne, Betty Fouts, Ruth McMillan and brothers; Rodgers Austin, James Austin, Jack Austin. Linda worked for the Paulding County Board of Education for 30 years and had been a member of the Rockmart Presbyterian Church for over 44 years. She devoted her time to being a wife and mother and being active in her church. Linda sang alto in the choir, attended the Women's Morning Circle, and helped with the biennial Christmas live nativity the church performs for the community, and served as an Elder. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William Eugene "Gene" Waits of Rockmart; two children, Susan Waits of Rockmart and James (Patty) of Marietta; one grandchild, Dana (Paul) Rowell; three great-grandchildren, Peyton and Emma DeBerry, Macie Rowell; brothers Joe and Jerry Austin, sister Janey Alexander; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law and friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Waits was held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home - Macland Chapel with Ben Atha officiating. Interment followed in the family lot of Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Mrs. Waits lied in state at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Rod Austin, Silas Payne, Barry Fouts, Tim Fouts, Bobby Austin, Jon Austin and Charlie Waits. The family would like to thank the amazing team at Agape Hospice and Nicole chism for excellent care. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Linda Dianne Austin Waits.

www.mdjonline.com

