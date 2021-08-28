Woman becomes first inmate to train aspiring yoga teachers

The Navy has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations of five sailors after declaring them dead following a helicopter crash earlier this week. An MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water some 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Navy, working with the Coast Guard, conducted a search and rescue operation over the following days.