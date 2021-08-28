Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Woman becomes first inmate to train aspiring yoga teachers

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmate Fergosa Bluff teaches yoga at the Utah State Prison in Draper on Wednesday. Bluff is the first inmate to complete 500 hours of yoga teacher training in prison and was praised for "spending a life serving," rather than serving a life sentence. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — UTAH STATE PRISON — If all goes according to plan, many students at a Utah yoga program will one day walk out the door of their current classroom and never return.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Fort Duchesne, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Draper, UT
Government
City
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State Prison#Mental Health#Yoga Class#Depression#Deseret News#Yoga Assets#Yoga Forward#Ouray Reservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

The Navy has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations of five sailors after declaring them dead following a helicopter crash earlier this week. An MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water some 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Navy, working with the Coast Guard, conducted a search and rescue operation over the following days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy