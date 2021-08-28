Woman becomes first inmate to train aspiring yoga teachers
Inmate Fergosa Bluff teaches yoga at the Utah State Prison in Draper on Wednesday. Bluff is the first inmate to complete 500 hours of yoga teacher training in prison and was praised for "spending a life serving," rather than serving a life sentence. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — UTAH STATE PRISON — If all goes according to plan, many students at a Utah yoga program will one day walk out the door of their current classroom and never return.www.ksl.com
