2 hospitalized after small aircraft crashes in west Bexar County, authorities say

Two people were injured when a small place they were traveling in crashed along Bridlewood Trail near the Boerne Stage Airfield Saturday afternoon, Bexar County authorities confirmed to KENS 5.

The area is residential, but there was no property damage to homes in the area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said. The two individuals were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK; Leon Springs Fire officials say they were the only passengers onboard.

Authorities added the FAA is expected to take over the investigation. It's still unclear what caused the plane to go down, but Leon Springs FD said the pilot "reported a mechanical failure" immediately beforehand.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.