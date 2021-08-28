Cancel
Women's Health

Seafood and Pregnancy

By Deepi Brar
healthday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould I be worried about eating fish while I'm pregnant?. Since fish is low in saturated fat and high in heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids, eating it during pregnancy is very important. But seafood is the only significant source of mercury in our food, and some fish have levels of mercury so high that it may be harmful to a developing baby. No more than two helpings a week of low-mercury fish are what the experts recommend.

