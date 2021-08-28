Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

PWLiving
PWLiving
 7 days ago

Mark your calendars! Volunteer Prince William and the City of Manassas Office of Emergency Management will be hosting their first ever Preparedness Scavenger Hunt at the 38th Annual Fall Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon! Teams of up to five people are needed to participate and compete in this fun event. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the outdoors and gather important information on emergency preparedness! Further event details will be shared with participating teams after the registration period ends. Please register online at manassasva.gov/hunt by Sept. 17. Please email ccalderon@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.

PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
