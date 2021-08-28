Preparing the Class of 2034 for Success

When is the last time you had a face-to-face conversation with someone for more than five minutes? You may have just had to stop and ponder the answer to that question for a while. The practice of in-person verbal communication has become a lost art, especially with COVID-19 forcing organizations and schools to move to remote interactions. Many organizations are considering permanent telework options which had advantages and disadvantages. In this sense, technology has been a blessing and curse when it comes to new means of communication.