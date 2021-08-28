Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Preparing the Class of 2034 for Success

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Raising a hand to speak, properly standing in line, and working cooperatively with others are all fundamental parts of a well-organized and functional classroom environment. At Loch Lomond Elementary School, the kindergarten readiness program offers rising kindergarteners three weeks of half-day instruction to build foundational skills such as these, so they can be successful from the very start of their academic careers.

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
741
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Woodbridge, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Outstanding PWCS Faculty and Students

It’s tough when a musician is unable to perform, so when Taryn Wood, strings teacher at Woodbridge High School, saw videos of cellists virtually performing together during the pandemic, she knew she wanted to join. Soon thereafter, Wood discovered the Global Cello Project and became a part of a worldwide cellist community.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Suicide prevention is a community effort involving school personnel, families, and students. PWCS is partnering with the Virginia Department of Education and National Prevention Lifeline in recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month. The shared messaging this year is #BeThe1To, and each week...
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

From Compassion to Action: NOVEC Employees Assist Charities on Day of Caring

About 40 Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative employees spent a day in August assisting two charitable organizations. The employees, including members of the Co-op’s group of volunteers, NOVEC HELPS, spent a day assisting the House of Mercy Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Manassas and the Western Fairfax Christian Ministries food pantry in Chantilly. Co-op employees assisted with a wide range of tasks at both locations.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Fill Fall With Activities in Prince William

I love to talk about the rich history and delicious restaurants we have in Prince William. And this month, we’re excited to feature another fantastic aspect of our area — all the incredible wineries, breweries and distilleries. By the end of this year, the popular Steins, Vines and Moonshine Trail will feature 19 breweries, five wineries/wine tasting rooms and two distilleries, with even more planned to open in coming years. Learn about each stop on the trail in our feature.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

A Day Set Aside for Moms to be Lazy

National Lazy Mom’s Day is not set aside to recognize lazy mothers. Instead, it is meant to encourage mothers to take a break, sit back and relax. The day is observed on the first Friday of September and will fall on Sept. 3 this year. Celebrating the day can mean...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Control What You Can

Last week, I found myself in a line of morning traffic stopped behind a school bus. My first thought was, a school bus, already?. After a year of no school buses, this sight was like seeing the first robin in my yard after a long hard winter. Kids back in school is fantastic, but it also means an uptick in COVID as students younger than twelve can’t be vaccinated. This means parents and school employees with young children at home are exposed, and the cycle continues.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
PWLiving

The Importance of Verbal Communication

When is the last time you had a face-to-face conversation with someone for more than five minutes? You may have just had to stop and ponder the answer to that question for a while. The practice of in-person verbal communication has become a lost art, especially with COVID-19 forcing organizations and schools to move to remote interactions. Many organizations are considering permanent telework options which had advantages and disadvantages. In this sense, technology has been a blessing and curse when it comes to new means of communication.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Write by the Rails Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Members’ Success

Who knew that in August 2011 a few writers gathering for coffee would lead to a dynamic group with hundreds of publications to their name? That’s the story of Write by the Rails (WbtR), the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club. Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, WbtR continues to meet its mission of raising the profile of the local literary community while nurturing other writers and serving Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and beyond.
CelebrationsPosted by
PWLiving

10 Special Days to Celebrate This September

September brings with it a new season and cooler temperatures. Summer travel has ended, our free-flowing days are behind us for now, and we are back into our school and work routines. Although we are about to enter the holiday season with lots to celebrate, this month may not have as much on the calendar to keep the family excited. Here are 10 fun days to celebrate and bring a little more fun to your September.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

28th Annual “Tee Off For Education”

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) SPARK, the education foundation for Prince William County Public Schools, and Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge recently hosted the 28th Annual Tee Off for Education Golf Classic. Sponsored by Mosely Architects, along with several other sponsors and donors, this year’s golf classic raised nearly $70,000 that will directly benefit educational programs throughout the School Division.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Mark your calendars! Volunteer Prince William and the City of Manassas Office of Emergency Management will be hosting their first ever Preparedness Scavenger Hunt at the 38th Annual Fall Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon! Teams of up to five people are needed to participate and compete in this fun event. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the outdoors and gather important information on emergency preparedness! Further event details will be shared with participating teams after the registration period ends. Please register online at manassasva.gov/hunt by Sept. 17. Please email ccalderon@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

A New School Year

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Students and new Superintendent share that first day excitement. Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTanya D. McDade knew exactly what students in PWCS were feeling on Monday, August 23. It was the first day of the 2021-22 school year for students, and also the first, first day of school for Dr. McDade as the new Superintendent of PWCS. She visited nine schools throughout the Division and spent time speaking with students and staff about their first-day experiences. Watch video.
High SchoolPosted by
PWLiving

High School Senior Spotlight: Finding Direction through Filmmaking

Sushi Debnath has always been drawn to the art of filmmaking. As a child she possessed a wild imagination, pretending her stuffed animals were characters of a murder-mystery film. Throughout high school, this passion quickly shaped Debnath’s life. “In elementary school I started writing ideas for movies,” Debnath said. “Of...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

New Children’s Books

Prince William County residents Lawanda D. Warthen, Ph.D. and Mr. Warren Morris have written two books due to be released in September 2021. Dr. Warthen’s book is titled He Looks Like Me, and is written from the perspective of a little girl named Sonja, who tells the story of the first African American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin III. Mr. Austin is a superb role model for both military and civilian Americans, and his life serves as an outstanding example for future generations. His story represents the melting pot of individuals from different races, backgrounds, and cultures who make up the U.S. Army and protect our freedoms.
Woodbridge, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Pure Barre Woodbridge Grand Opening

Join us on September 17-19 for our Grand Opening! We’ll celebrate this occasion with a raffle, FREE Foundations classes, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Join us September 17th 12-1pm at 14463 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge VA 22192 for our Grand Opening! Ribbon Cutting at 12:30pm!. If you are interested in...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Bring the Family Out for Arts Alive! 2021

Arts Alive! is back, so come out and celebrate your local arts community! This free family-friendly festival is co-presented by the Prince William County Arts Council and the Hylton Performing Arts Center and is fun for all ages. The afternoon features multiple stages of performances indoors and out, hands-on activities and demonstrations, exhibits, food vendors, and more.
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events

It’s Wednesday and we’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to give you the events happening in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally the next few weekends. House of Mercy’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Food Truck Festival. Enjoy an afternoon of...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

PWCS is Excited to Welcome Students Back to School on Monday

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Watch a brief video on the health safety plans in place for the new school year. Start Here: Back-to-School webpage (includes links to health mitigations, mask guidance, home self-screening, virtual plans, and details on ParentVUE, New School Year Packet, bus contact information, bell schedules, Canvas and student technology and devices.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy