Preparing the Class of 2034 for Success
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Raising a hand to speak, properly standing in line, and working cooperatively with others are all fundamental parts of a well-organized and functional classroom environment. At Loch Lomond Elementary School, the kindergarten readiness program offers rising kindergarteners three weeks of half-day instruction to build foundational skills such as these, so they can be successful from the very start of their academic careers.princewilliamliving.com
